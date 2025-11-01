Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Road Adoption Initiative’ To Maintain 730 Roads Across City

BMC’s new initiative assigns 246 supervisors to maintain over 730 Mumbai roads for cleaner, safer streets | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has launch a ‘Road Adoption Initiative’ to ensure sustainable maintenance and regular cleaning of city roads. Under this program, over 730 roads across Mumbai will be assigned to 246 Junior Supervisors, each responsible for the upkeep of at least three major roads. The initiative aims to ensure consistent cleanliness, timely repairs, and overall improvement in road quality and safety across the city.

Supervisors to Maintain 730 Roads

Under this initiative, each junior supervisor will adopt at least three major roads, covering over 730 roads across the city. Adopted roads will undergo comprehensive cleaning and maintenance, including the removal of litter, construction debris, and other waste.

Dividers, medians, footpaths, and service lanes will be regularly cleaned, washed, and maintained, with periodic water spraying to control dust. Special focus will be given to murals, artwork, and walls under flyovers and at busy intersections.

Focus on Sustainability and Public Cooperation

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, stated that the initiative aims to ensure long-term maintenance of public spaces and strengthen the active participation of solid waste management staff. Citizen cooperation will enhance its impact, and residents are urged to keep their surroundings clean and support the municipality’s efforts.

