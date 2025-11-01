Palghar Police Nab Duo In Violent Mobile Snatching Spree; 24 Stolen Phones Recovered | Representative Image (FPJ Photo)

The Achole Police in Palghar district have arrested two men involved in a violent mobile snatching incident and uncovered a series of similar thefts across the region. The accused had allegedly stolen at least 24 mobile phones worth over ₹3.23 lakh, using a motorcycle to target unsuspecting victims.

Victim Assaulted During Attempted Theft

According to police, the incident occurred on October 23, 2025, when complainant Amit Dayashankar Tiwari (25), a resident of Rashmi Complex near Vinayak Hospital, Nalasopara East, was on his way to the weekly market along Achole Road.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached him from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When Tiwari resisted, one of the assailants struck him with a metal weapon, injuring him before fleeing with his smartphone.

A case was registered at Achole Police Station under sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on October 24.

Police Launch Coordinated Operation

Under the guidance of DCP (Zone 2) Pournima Chougule-Shringi and ACP Umesh Mane-Patil (Tulinj Division), the Achole Police Crime Detection Unit began an intensive investigation. The team tracked the suspects, who were constantly changing locations to evade arrest.

Accused Apprehended and 24 Stolen Phones Seized

The breakthrough came when police spotted the duo near D-Mart, Nalasopara East, and detained them along with their motorcycle.

The accused were identified as: Sagar Rajesh Mishra (22) pest control worker, resident of Adarsh Niwas, Alkapuri, Nalasopara East, Sagar Sunil Verma (19) private employee, resident of Sai Sadan Building, Alkapuri, Nalasopara East.

During interrogation, both admitted to committing multiple mobile snatchings in the Achole Police jurisdiction. Police recovered 24 stolen mobile phones of various brands and the motorcycle used in the crimes.

Citizens Urged to Stay Vigilant

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and promptly report suspicious activities. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the accused are linked to other thefts in the Vasai–Virar region.