 Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident

The awareness program is being conducted in association with Sandeep Vinayak Ithape from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, focusing on equipping citizens with essential fire safety skills.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident | Pexels Image

In the wake of the recent major fire incident in Kamothe, the Kamothe Colony Forum has organized a Primary Fire Safety Demonstration to raise awareness and help prevent similar mishaps in the future.

The awareness program is being conducted in association with Sandeep Vinayak Ithape from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, focusing on equipping citizens with essential fire safety skills.

Two Demonstrations Scheduled in Sector 36 on November 2

The demonstrations will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2025, at two locations in Sector 36, Kamothe.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Uke Brothers Seek Police Protection After Release From Taloja Jail, Cite Threat To Life
Maharashtra News: Uke Brothers Seek Police Protection After Release From Taloja Jail, Cite Threat To Life
VIDEO: ‘Have To Work On Land, Sky And Water,’ Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On Emerging Security Challenges
VIDEO: ‘Have To Work On Land, Sky And Water,’ Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi On Emerging Security Challenges
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident
Palghar Police Nab Duo In Violent Mobile Snatching Spree; 24 Stolen Phones Recovered
Palghar Police Nab Duo In Violent Mobile Snatching Spree; 24 Stolen Phones Recovered

The first session will be held at Jain Park Society (Plot No. 12/13) at 10:30 a.m., followed by another session at Silver Park Society (Plot No. 45/46) at 11:30 a.m.

Residents and members of nearby housing societies are encouraged to attend the sessions along with their families and friends to gain practical knowledge on handling fire emergencies.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows 'Endangered Silvery Gibbon' Rescued By Customs Officials At Mumbai Airport;...
article-image

Forum Urges More Societies to Join Awareness Drive

The initiative is part of an ongoing fire safety awareness campaign by the Kamothe Colony Forum.

Societies interested in organizing similar demonstrations can contact Arun Maruti Jadhav, City Coordinator, Kamothe Colony Forum, at 9821303081.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Uke Brothers Seek Police Protection After Release From Taloja Jail, Cite Threat To...

Maharashtra News: Uke Brothers Seek Police Protection After Release From Taloja Jail, Cite Threat To...

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident

Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident

Palghar Police Nab Duo In Violent Mobile Snatching Spree; 24 Stolen Phones Recovered

Palghar Police Nab Duo In Violent Mobile Snatching Spree; 24 Stolen Phones Recovered

Thane Administration Refutes Claims Of 130 Voters Registered At Navi Mumbai Commissioner’s...

Thane Administration Refutes Claims Of 130 Voters Registered At Navi Mumbai Commissioner’s...

Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹29.94 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Murbad Man Killed In 2017 Bus...

Thane MACT Orders MSRTC To Pay ₹29.94 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Murbad Man Killed In 2017 Bus...