Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Colony Forum To Hold Fire Safety Demonstrations After Major Blaze Incident

In the wake of the recent major fire incident in Kamothe, the Kamothe Colony Forum has organized a Primary Fire Safety Demonstration to raise awareness and help prevent similar mishaps in the future.

The awareness program is being conducted in association with Sandeep Vinayak Ithape from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, focusing on equipping citizens with essential fire safety skills.

Two Demonstrations Scheduled in Sector 36 on November 2

The demonstrations will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2025, at two locations in Sector 36, Kamothe.

The first session will be held at Jain Park Society (Plot No. 12/13) at 10:30 a.m., followed by another session at Silver Park Society (Plot No. 45/46) at 11:30 a.m.

Residents and members of nearby housing societies are encouraged to attend the sessions along with their families and friends to gain practical knowledge on handling fire emergencies.

Forum Urges More Societies to Join Awareness Drive

The initiative is part of an ongoing fire safety awareness campaign by the Kamothe Colony Forum.

Societies interested in organizing similar demonstrations can contact Arun Maruti Jadhav, City Coordinator, Kamothe Colony Forum, at 9821303081.