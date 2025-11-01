Maharashtra News: Uke Brothers Seek Police Protection After Release From Taloja Jail, Cite Threat To Life

Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep have sought police protection citing life threats after their release from Taloja jail |

Mumbai: Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep, arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case, have requested police protection after their release from Taloja prison until they reach their home in Nagpur. The court has asked prison authorities to consider their request.

Bail Granted But Custody Continued in Another Case

The Uke brothers were granted bail by the special PMLA case earlier this month. However, since they were still in custody for one more case, they could not be released. Now as they are likely to be released, they have sought police protection.

Claim of Threat to Life

The brothers have cited four letters written by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, wherein it was mentioned about the probable danger to the two for their physical production before the court.

Citing the letters as confirmation to threat to their life the two claimed, “There is danger to the life of the accused from the hands of their rival party as well as by the police as the accused have made various complaints against the complainant in the predicate offence and the police authorities”.

Court Directs Jail Authorities to Consider Request

While seeking police protection, the Uke brothers said their home is about 1,000 km away in Nagpur and requested security until they reached there.

The court, on receipt of the plea, sought for a reply from the authorities but no reply was submitted. Hence the court passed the order observing, “The safety of the person facing trial would be of paramount consideration. Therefore, considering the apprehension of danger to their life expressed by the accused, it is necessary to direct the jail authority to consider the request of the accused for providing proper police protection.”

