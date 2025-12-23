Mumbai Crime: BMW & ₹7.5 Lakh DJ Equipment Stolen In Fraudulent Sale Deal; 2 Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 41-year-old professional DJ from Cotton Green has alleged that his BMW, along with DJ equipment worth Rs 7.5 lakh, was fraudulently taken away under the pretext of a sale deal.

About The Case

The complaint, Edwin David, a resident of New Hind MHADA Colony, has been working as a DJ for 10 years. He said he purchased the car in 2012 from his friend, but the vehicle was never officially transferred in his name. In October, he posted an advertisement to sell it.

Read Also Mumbai Western Railway Commuters Face Severe Disruption For Weeks Amid Large-Scale Traffic Block

On November 15, one Kumar Anna contacted David and informed about a buyer, Omkar Shinde from Baramati. Next day, all three met at Rani Baug, where Shinde inspected the car and took it for a test drive. The deal was finalised for Rs3.5 lakh.

Shinde allegedly transferred Rs2 lakh through NEFT and handed over a cheque of Rs1.40 lakh, assuring him that the remaining amount would be paid in cash. Shinde and Anna then drove away and never returned. The BMW also contained expensive DJ consoles and equipment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/