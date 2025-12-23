Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Poor Air As AQI Slips Into Unhealthy Category Amid Cloudy Skies |

Mumbai, December 23: Mumbai woke up to unhealthy air quality on Tuesday morning, with the city’s Air Quality Index recorded at 154, placing it firmly in the unhealthy category. The data showed particulate matter levels continuing to trouble residents, especially during early morning hours when pollution tends to peak.

PM2.5 levels were measured at 64 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 stood at 84 micrograms per cubic metre, both significantly above safe limits. While the overall AQI was marginally lower than the Maharashtra average, experts say prolonged exposure can still impact vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Particulate Pollution Dominates

Among major pollutants, particulate matter remained the primary contributor to poor air quality. Carbon monoxide levels were recorded at 284 parts per billion, while nitrogen dioxide stood at 21 parts per billion. Sulphur dioxide and ozone levels remained relatively low, offering little relief from the dominance of fine dust particles in the air.

Health professionals advise residents to avoid prolonged outdoor activity, particularly during peak traffic hours. Masks and indoor air purifiers are being recommended for those experiencing breathing discomfort or irritation.

Cloud Cover Brings Mild Temperatures

Weather conditions across Mumbai remained mostly cloudy through the morning, with temperatures hovering around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels ranged between 39 and 44 percent, keeping the air slightly heavy but comfortable for most of the day.

Wind speeds of 10 to 14 kilometres per hour offered limited dispersion of pollutants, which may have contributed to the stagnant air conditions. The UV index remained low at one, reducing concerns related to sun exposure.

Warm Days Ahead With Stable Weather

The forecast for the coming week suggests stable weather with no major rainfall activity. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to around 29 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain relatively cooler at 21 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected from mid week onwards, which could gradually improve visibility but may not immediately ease air pollution levels unless wind patterns change. Authorities continue to monitor pollution levels closely as winter conditions persist.