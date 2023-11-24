Mumbai: PMLA Court Calls Back Adv Satish Uke, Brother Who Were Granted Home Visit After Father's Death; ED Alleges Misbehaviour |

The PMLA court on Thursday called back advocate Satish Uke who was allowed to attend post death rituals of his father till November 26. The court has ordered to immediately bring back Uke after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) complained about his misbehaviour while the agency's officer was deputed to keep a watch on the brothers.

Court grants permission to Satish and brother

The special PMLA court had on Tuesday granted permission to Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep, to attend rituals after their father's death on November 10. Uke brother's were allowed to be at Nagpur with family for rituals from November 21-26.

ED officers keep watch on brothers

The ED, meanwhile, was asked to deploy an officer to keep a watch on the two brothers and deploy a staff. In case of any violations, the court has asked ED to immediately inform the court. On Thursday, ED moved an application before the special court to intimate about the misbehaviour by Satish.

However, the officer claimed that Satish objected to the presence of the officer inside his house and started abusing him using foul language. Also it was alleged that Satish asked the officer to stay out of the house. Thus, the ED claimed that Satish failed to abide by the conditions imposed by the court and the incident has also been reported to the nearest local police station.

Court's observation

The court after hearing ED, observed that prima facie there is a substance in application made by ED, which, the court said, clearly indicates that 'the liberty granted on humanitarian ground granted to Satish, was misused by him. Hence, the court directed to the escort party to bring Satish back to Taloja prison where he was lodged.