Maharashtra: MSRTC Operates 5,000 Buses, Transports 9.53 Lakh Devotees To Pandharpur During Ashadhi Yatra, Generates ₹28.92 Crore Revenue

MSRTC buses |

On the occasion of Ashadhi Yatra, millions of devotees traveled to Pandharpur with support from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation this year. From July 15 to July 21, the state transport corporation operated approximately 5,000 special buses, which completed 19,186 trips. These buses successfully transported 9.53 lakh (953,000) devotees, generating a revenue of ₹28.92 crores.

For the pilgrimage, the maximum buses were operated from six major division of state transport corporation, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Amravati division. For the handling of these 5,000 buses four temporary bus stations were created in Pandharpur.

The dedication of the state transport Corporation’s officials and staff ensured the safety and satisfaction of the passengers. Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vice President and Managing Director of the State transport Corporation, affirmed the organization’s commitment to continuing to offer safe, economical, and respectful service to all passengers.