 Mumbai News: Lawyer Satish Uke, Brother Granted Home Visit After Father’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Lawyer Satish Uke, Brother Granted Home Visit After Father’s Death

Mumbai News: Lawyer Satish Uke, Brother Granted Home Visit After Father’s Death

Brothers restrained from using internet, mobile, laptop, computer or any gadgets or contact any witness of the prosecution case during this period

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Satish Uke |

Mumbai: The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) court on Tuesday granted permission to Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke, who were arrested in March last year over allegations of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to attend rituals after their father’s death.

The court has restrained them from going anywhere other than the place where rituals are to be held. Their father died on November 10 in Nagpur. The brothers being the only sons, were allowed to attend the funeral of their father to perform last rites. The two now have approached the court to perform rituals to be done after 40 days of the death which is scheduled between November 21-26.

The court allowed their plea and also relieved them from paying escort charges, which now would be at the cost of the government. However, the court has restrained them from using the internet, mobile, laptop, computer or any gadgets or contacting any witness of the prosecution case during this period.

Besides, the court said that in case of any health issues or any other problem during this period it would be their own responsibility. Meanwhile, the ED has been asked to keep vigilance on the two brothers and deploy a staff for them. In case of any violations, the court has asked ED to immediately inform the court.

An FIR was filed in 2022 by Mohammed Jaffer, the nephew of the late Mohd Samad, the owner of a five-acre plot at Mouza Bokhara in Nagpur stating that the Uke brothers had fraudulently acquired the land by creating fake documents. They were accused of cheating and forgery amounting to ₹2 crore. However, the brothers claimed to have purchased the land for less than ₹1 crore. While registering the offence, the ED cited three previous FIRs, including those from 2018 and 2017, alleging cheating, as predicate offences.

Read Also
Bombay HC Rejects Bail Plea of Nagpur-Based Lawyer Satish Uke & His Brother in PMLA Case
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Lawyer Satish Uke, Brother Granted Home Visit After Father’s Death

Mumbai News: Lawyer Satish Uke, Brother Granted Home Visit After Father’s Death

Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Evades Deportation, Flees Kalachowki Police Station Through Bathroom...

Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Evades Deportation, Flees Kalachowki Police Station Through Bathroom...

Mumbai News: Ragpicker Sets Another Ragpicker On Fire After Violent Clash In Marine Lines; Held

Mumbai News: Ragpicker Sets Another Ragpicker On Fire After Violent Clash In Marine Lines; Held

Mumbai News: Man Killed As Truck Rams Into Motorcycle

Mumbai News: Man Killed As Truck Rams Into Motorcycle

Mumbai: Bailable Warrant Issued Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane In Defamation Case Filed By Shivsena...

Mumbai: Bailable Warrant Issued Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane In Defamation Case Filed By Shivsena...