Mumbai: BMC To Hold Lottery For Women Representatives In Town Vending Committee Under Hawkers' Policy

Mumbai: The BMC will conduct a lottery on Monday at its headquarters to determine the reservation of women members for the town vending committee (TVC) under the Hawker's Policy. The lottery, overseen by a representative from the Labour Commissioner’s office, will aid in forming the TVC for the city and its seven administrative zones.

The TVC decides to guide the line about the implementation of the hawkers’ policy. The committee is led by the BMC chief and seven zonal committees that also have representatives from various departments of the BMC, the traffic police, the police and members of the hawkers’ association.

There are 20 members in every committee, on which eight members are hawkers’ representatives. Of the 8 hawker representatives, 3 will be women. The lottery will cover reservations for scheduled tribes, minorities, other backward classes, the disabled, open categories and women.

Currently, 32,000 hawkers are eligible to vote. The BMC began developing the hawkers’ policy following the Parliament's passage of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act in 2014 and a subsequent Supreme Court order.

During a 2016 survey, the BMC identified 1.65 lakh hawkers, though only 99,000 submitted forms. The BMC has designated 400 hawking zones throughout the city.