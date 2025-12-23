Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To 43-Year-Old Dentist Accused In Child Sale Case, Cites Good Faith Intentions | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has granted bail to a 43-year-old dentist from West Bengal, who was one of the recipients of children allegedly sold by agents without following due adoption procedures. The court, while granting bail, observed that the woman’s act was done with the intention of providing a good life to the child.

About The Case

According to the prosecution, the case came to light during an investigation into a missing person complaint lodged at Wadala police station by a man’s brother-in-law regarding the man and his son. It was revealed that the man had sold his son to Asha Pawar and Sharif Shaikh through one Asma Dastagir Shaikh.

Further investigation allegedly showed that the boy was sold to Dr Reshmi Banerji, 43, in West Bengal. Police traced and arrested her at Uttarpara, West Bengal, on April 9. During the search of her house, the victim boy and another unknown girl aged about three years were taken into custody. In her defence, Dr Banerji claimed that she is a dentist and works as a tutor at High-Tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar.

She has no prior criminal record. It was further contended that there is no concrete evidence of any financial transaction between her and the co-accused. “For the sake of argument, even assuming the occurrence of the alleged incident, the act of the applicant was done in good faith and with the intention to provide a good life and better education to an orphan child, based on information provided by the co-accused,” the defence argued.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, claiming there were marks and wounds on the child's body. However, the court noted that it is on record that the child was handed over to the accused, and the said marks are not fresh injuries. The court further observed: “The applicant being a medical officer has not committed any injuries to the child. Other accused are habitual offenders, whereas the applicant is not a habitual offender. On the contrary, she intended to take care of the child. In such circumstances, it is proper to grant bail to the applicant.”

