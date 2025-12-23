Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jeevan Ghogre Patil Kidnapped, Brutally Assaulted In Nanded

Nanded: NCP Leader Jeevan Ghogre Patil Kidnapped, Brutally Assaulted; CCTV Footage |

A shocking incident of alleged kidnapping and assault involving a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party has sent ripples across Maharashtra politics. The episode, reported from Nanded on Monday, has raised serious questions over political rivalry, law and order, and internal factionalism within parties.

Abduction Caught On Camera

Jeevan Ghogre Patil, former Leader of the Opposition in the Nanded Municipal Corporation, was travelling in his Toyota Innova when his vehicle was blocked by a Mahindra Scorpio coming from the opposite direction. CCTV footage from the area shows the Scorpio stopping abruptly, after which three men who were waiting by the roadside rushed towards Patil’s car.

The men allegedly forced Patil into the Scorpio and fled the scene within minutes, leaving passersby stunned. The incident occurred in broad daylight, adding to public alarm over the brazenness of the attack.

Assault And Threats Alleged

Patil later told police that he was taken to an unknown location where he was beaten and threatened. According to his statement, the attackers warned him against interfering with the political ambitions of “future minister Chikhlikar”. He further alleged that he was threatened with the same fate as Santosh Deshmukh, a village head from Beed who was kidnapped and killed last year.

After being dropped near a village following the assault, Patil managed to reach a police station and lodge a formal complaint.

FIR Against Political Figures

In his complaint, Patil accused his party colleagues Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar and Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde of orchestrating the attack. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, the sitting MLA from Nanded, and Hambarde, a former lawmaker, on charges of inciting and instigating violence.

Seven accused have been arrested so far, including Shubham Datta Sunewad, Rahul Maroti Dasarwad, Kaustubh Ramesh Ranveer, Vivek Narhari Suryavanshi, Madhav Balaji Waghmare, Mohammad Afroz Fakir, and Devanand Bhole. Police confirmed that three of them have previous criminal records.

Appeal To State Leadership

Patil sustained serious head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. From his hospital bed, he appealed to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to put an end to what he described as goonda raj in Nanded.

Meanwhile, Patil’s supporters have announced a bandh in Nanded on Tuesday, intensifying political tension in the region.