Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results

Pune student Purva Wagh has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the declaration of round-3 Group B medical admission results before Group A results | File pic

Mumbai: A medical aspirant student has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the declaration of the round-3 results for Group B courses of medical admissions for the academic year 2025-26, before the declaration of the round-3 results for Group A courses.

Petitioner Claims Loss of Admission Opportunity

The student, Purva Wagh, a resident of Pune, has approached the court through advocate Rahul Kamerkar, claiming that she had secured admission in the result of Group A courses.

However, because the result of round-3 of Group B courses was declared before the Group A results, the petitioner is now barred from participating in further rounds.

Court Observes Change in Usual Result Sequence

The petition came up for hearing before the vacation bench of Justice Manjusha Deshpande on Friday. The court, while admitting the petition, noted that, “Usually the results of Group ‘A’ are declared prior to Group ‘B’. As a result, the candidates who do not get admission to MBBS/BDS Course can opt for BAMS/BHMS/BSMS. As a result of change in the order of declaration of result of Group ‘A’ and ‘B’, the candidates whose names appeared in Group ‘B’ and were allotted good colleges, after declaration of result of Group ‘A’ have given up their seats in Group ‘B’ and opted for Group ‘A’ seats. The seats which were allotted to such candidates now would be offered in the stray round.”

Court Issues Notice to Authorities

During the hearing, counsel for the CET Cell informed the court that admissions in round-3 were already completed. The court has issued notices to all respondents and scheduled the petition for hearing on Monday.

Plea Filed Against State Authorities

The plea is filed against the State of Maharashtra, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and the State Common Entrance Test Cell. The petitioner alleged that on October 25, the authority declared the CAP round-3 results for Group B courses (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS) before Group A, leading to understated and inaccurate seat matrices and depriving students of fair consideration.

