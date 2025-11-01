Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors

BMC’s Civic Health Collaboration model for CT/MRI and Sonography services faces repeated tender delays and restrictive terms, slowing upgrades in Mumbai’s civic hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai: The newly introduced Civic Health Collaboration model for CT/MRI and Sonography services in peripheral hospitals under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has hit yet another roadblock, with tender processes repeatedly extended and new conditions that make it difficult for smaller bidders to participate.

The project, which earlier proposed installation of 3 Tesla MRI machines in peripheral hospitals, has now been downgraded to 1.5 Tesla systems — a move experts say could compromise scan quality.

Five tender extensions raise concerns

The tenders — first published on August 5, 2025, with a closing date of August 28 — have seen five extensions, now pushed to November 3, 2025. The repeated delays have raised eyebrows, especially as the projects are crucial for providing affordable diagnostic services across BMC-run hospitals.

New eligibility norms sideline smaller bidders

The eligibility criteria have also become significantly tougher. Bidders must now have a minimum of three radiologists on payroll for the past two years with PF/ESI registration, an annual turnover of at least Rs 20 crore (up from Rs 5 crore earlier), and a net worth of Rs 10 crore (up from Rs 1 crore).

Experts warn of limited participation

Health experts say these changes effectively weed out smaller or local diagnostic operators, leaving room only for large corporate players.

Extended service launch timeline delays patient access

The time frame to start services after the award has also been extended from six months to nine months, further delaying patient access.

BMC staff to lose free scan benefit

Moreover, MCGM employees, who earlier availed free CT/MRI scans, will now have to pay for these services.

Sonography model scaled down and rates frozen

The sonography service model has also been diluted — earlier mandated to be available 24/7, it will now operate from 9 am to 5 pm, with only emergency services available on call. Bidders’ requests for rate hikes (10 percent yearly or 20 percent every three years) were turned down, with BMC reserving the right to decide on any future revisions.

They must also bear the cost of medicines and consumables for FNAC and biopsy procedures, while a 2D Echo service has been capped at Rs 600 per test.3

Delays and downgrades cast shadow over civic health project

With downgraded MRI specifications, restrictive eligibility terms, and repeated tender extensions, the Civic Health Collaboration appears stuck between bureaucratic red tape and questionable drafting errors — delaying crucial diagnostic services meant for Mumbai’s public hospitals.

