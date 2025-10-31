 Asian Schools Chess Championship: Team India Wins Silver In Under-7 Rapid Team Category
The Indian Under-7 team, led by Laksh Satyen Jain of Mumbai, along with ACM Kavish Bhattad and Sivansh Naga Aditya Kasukurthy of Pune, delivered a combined tally of 12 points to finish behind the Mongolian team, which secured the Gold with 16.5 points

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Silver Medal winners Laksh Satyen Jain , Kavish Bhattad, Sivansh Kasukurthy display the Indian flag in Mongolia. |

Young Indian chess prodigies once again proved their mettle on the international stage as Team India clinched the Silver Medal in the Under-7 Rapid Team Category at the prestigious Asian Schools Chess Championship 2025, held from 24th to 31st October in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The Indian Under-7 team, led by Laksh Satyen Jain of Mumbai, along with ACM Kavish Bhattad and Sivansh Naga Aditya Kasukurthy of Pune, delivered a commendable performance with a combined tally of 12 points, finishing just behind the Mongolian team, which secured the Gold with 16.5 points.

Despite the fierce competition and challenging conditions, the young Indian trio displayed remarkable composure, tactical brilliance, and fighting spirit throughout the event, continuing India’s proud legacy of producing world-class chess champions at a young age.

“This achievement is a testament to the discipline, consistency, and maturity our young players have shown at such an early age. Competing on an international stage and bringing home a silver medal is a proud moment for India and reflects the strength of our youth chess training programs,” said Durga Nagesh Guttula, Principal & Chief Coach – Chess Division, Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Mumbai.

In the Under-9 Team Category, India secured another Silver Medal, led by AFM Shreyan Thipparthi, Nova Ayer Jugal, and Hriday Garg, reaffirming India’s growing dominance in youth chess across Asia.

This year’s championship witnessed the participation of over 800 players from 16 countries, making it one of the largest and most competitive editions of the Asian Schools Chess Championship. The event was organized under the aegis of the Asian Chess Federation and the Mongolian Chess Federation, in association with the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

