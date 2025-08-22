All India Chess Masters 2025: Arvind Iyer Crowned Season 2 Champion

From Left to Right, PB Bhilare, President, MCDCA, Champion Arvind Iyer, Durga Nagesh Guttula, Tournament Director. |

Arvind Iyer was crowned champion of the All India Chess Masters - Season 2 on Thursday night at the Mumbai Chess Centre, Russian House, Pedder Road. Iyer showcased exceptional skill and determination to finish with seven points out of eight rounds, edging out strong competition to clinch the title. He received a cash prize of ₹40,000 for his victory.

Arvind edged out Darsh Shetty who also scored seven points, on superior Buchholz tiebreaks. Darsh had to settle for the runner-up position. The third place was claimed by International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, who finished closely behind with 6.5 points. Arvind secured the top position over two International Masters, underlining the strength of his performance. The competition concluded after six days of intense classical battles featuring around 200 players from across India.

In the Women’s category, WCM Kirti Mayur Patel was adjudged the Best Player, followed by Reya Banker and Pradeepa Jayapal, who secured second and third place respectively.

In the Veterans’ category, Vinod Chaturvedi emerged victorious, with Guru Prasad Patil and Ashok Govindrao Patiltaking the second and third spots.

The championship was officiated under the guidance of Chief Arbiter PB Bilare, ensuring fair play and smooth conduct throughout the tournament.

“The enthusiasm and participation from players of all age groups was remarkable. We are committed to organizing more FIDE-rated tournaments in the near future to promote chess and provide the best possible platform for players across India," Tournament Director Durga Nagesh Guttula said.

Read Also All India Chess Masters: International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni Makes Positive Start

The event was widely praised for its world-class playing conditions, smooth organization, and professional arrangements, which contributed to the success of this prestigious championship.