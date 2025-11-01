Event Closed! BookMyShow Faces Backlash From Fans Over Non-Availability Of Tickets For INDW vs SAW Women’s World Cup Final

The Indian women’s cricket team is preparing to clash in the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. However, as excitement builds ahead of the title showdown, fans are becoming increasingly frustrated over not being able to secure tickets for the much-awaited match.

Ticketing platform BookMyShow has come under criticism after users reported that the event page on the site displays the message “Event Closed,” leaving thousands of eager fans empty-handed. Social media has since been flooded with complaints and pleas for clarification, as supporters demand answers about the non-availability of tickets for one of the biggest matches in women’s cricket history.

Fans react to the non-availability of tickets for the Women's World Cup final

India seeks redemption and maiden glory

Will India finally be third time lucky in the Women’s World Cup final? After falling short in 2005 and 2017, India will once again have the opportunity to lift their maiden title when they face South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. A new world champion is all set to be crowned as Mumbai crowd prepares to witness a historic moment.

Unlike their previous summit clashes against powerhouses Australia and England, India will enter this final as favorites. However, the Laura Wolvaardt-led South African side has been in exceptional form and cannot be underestimated, especially after defeating India in the league stage.

South Africa booked their first-ever spot in a Women’s ODI World Cup final with a dominant 125-run win over four-time champions England at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Earlier, India sealed their place by stunning seven-time champions Australia, powered by a magnificent century from Jemimah Rodrigues.