IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Wolvaardt On Cusp Of Making History

Image: ICC/X

India and South Africa are on the cusp of creating Women’s World Cup history by becoming first-time ODI World Champions and an engrossing battle is expected at what is likely to be a teeming DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. For India, it is a golden opportunity to clinch their maiden World Cup on home soil in front of an almost full-house expected at the DY Patil with every run and wicket expected to be cheered by Indian fans with tremendous enthusiasm and gusto.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has come a long way in this tournament and in the past decade with World Cup wins eluding them after coming perilously close in the 2017 ODI WC and the 2020 T20 World Cup. What the sensational epoch-making win against the mighty Australian team on Thursday has done is to instill an immense amount of self-belief in the side that they possess the X-factor in the all-important knock out stages of a global title. And it can’t get any bigger than the World Cup final for India to prove their naysayers and detractors wrong on the grandest of stages with the whole world watching.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jemimah Rodrugues’ incredible performance on the unforgettable night of October 30th has lit the fire of seeking potential World Cup glory in the Indian team.

The likes of Shafali Verma, who was not even part of the original squad, would look to make their presence felt on the huge occasion with a World Cup title on the line.

India would have less turnaround time compared to South Africa, who vanquished England in the first semifinal, but Harmanpreet and Co would give it everything and more they have to lay their hands on the elusive Cup.

Smriti Mandhana would be itching to make a match-winning impact in the final after the disappointment of the early dismissal in the semifinal while the bowlers led by Renuka Singh would aim to put up a tidy effort with the ball.

India’s fielding was fairly average in the semifinal although they managed three run outs and they would hope to make South Africa earn every run in the final, on a pitch that is likely to offer a lot of runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Proteas Women look to stun home side

The South Africans, on the other hand, are coming to the DY Patil Stadium with little experience of having experienced the conditions. However, the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp are X-Factor players for South Africa and could be potential trouble-makers for India in the batting and bowling departments.

On the stats front, South Africa have beaten India in each of their last three World Cup contests and are also the side that have struck 31 sixes in this World Cup, which is the highest by any team. Wolvaardt, with 470 runs, is just 40 runs away from becoming the highest run scorer in a single edition of a World Cup. Australia’s Alyssa Healy currently holds that record with 509 runs in the 2022 ODI World Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With some dew expected in the latter half of the game, team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and look to chase down a target. There is a reserve day in place in case the game is rain affected, showers are expected on Sunday, and the match will resume from where it stopped instead of starting all over.

History beckons for Harmanpreet’s India and Wolvaardt’s South Africa on a cracker of a Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium with far-reaching impact in their respective nations irrespective of the outcome.

India (possible): 1. Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Radha Yadav/Sneh Rana, 9 Kranti Gaud, 10, Shree Charani, 11 Renuka Singh

South Africa (possible): 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Anneke Bosch/Masabata Klaas, 4 Sune Luus, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 7 Annerie Dercksen, 8 Chloe Tryon, 9 Nadine de Klerk, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Nonkululeko Mlaba