 IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will Winner & Runners-Up Earn?
India will face South Africa in Sunday’s grand finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The clash offers not only a chance to make history but also a massive financial reward.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur’s India scripted history at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 by pulling off a record run chase of 339 to defeat defending champions Australia in a thrilling semi-final encounter. The victory sealed India’s first-ever berth in a Women’s World Cup final and ignited celebrations across the country. India will face South Africa in Sunday’s grand finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The clash offers not only a chance to make history but also a massive financial reward. Here’s a breakdown of cash reward for winners and losers of the final

How much will the winners and runners-up earn from the finals of the Women’s World Cup?

India is already guaranteed ₹20 crore for reaching the final. The winners of the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup will receive around ₹40 crore, while the runners-up will receive ₹20 crore.

Record Prize Purse and Equal Pay Milestone

The 2025 edition has shattered records off the field as well, featuring a total prize pool of ₹116 crore nearly triple that of 2022’s ₹29 crore. This tournament also marks the first time in history that the ICC has introduced equal prize money for both men's and women's World Cups, fulfilling its long-standing commitment to pay parity.

Prize mony distribution

Winners: ₹40 crore

Runners-up: ₹20 crore

Losing semi-finalists (Australia, England): ₹9.3 crore each

Fifth and sixth place: ₹5.8 crore each

Seventh and eighth place: ₹2.3 crore each

Participation fee: ₹2 crore per team

Bonus for each group-stage win: ₹28 lakh

India looking to be third time lucky

A new world champion is all set to be crowned as Mumbai crowd prepares to witness a historic moment.  India will enter this final as favorites. However, the Laura Wolvaardt-led South African side has been in exceptional form and cannot be underestimated, especially after defeating India in the league stage.

South Africa booked their first-ever spot in a Women’s ODI World Cup final with a dominant 125-run win over four-time champions England at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. India sealed their place by stunning seven-time champions Australia, powered by a magnificent century from Jemimah Rodrigues.

