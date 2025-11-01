'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement

Two Time Grand Slam champion and Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna has officially announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing down the curtains on a glorious career that spanned over two decades. His final appearance came at the Paris Masters 1000, where he partnered Alexander Bublik.

Reflecting on his decision, Bopanna wrote "A Goodbye... But Not The End. How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour however, it's time... I'm officially hanging up my racquet. As I write this, my heart feels both heavy and grateful. Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it all feels surreal. Tennis hasn't been just a game for me - It has given me purpose when I was lost, strength when I was broken and belief when the world doubted me.

"Every time I stepped onto a court, it taught me perseverance, resilience to rise, to fight again when everything inside me said I couldn't - and most of all, reminded me why I started and who I am. To my wonderful parents - you are my heroes. You gave me everything so I could chase this dream. The sacrifices you made, the quiet strength you carried, the faith you never lost...I owe it all to you. To my sister, Rashmi - you've been my gentle constant and my cheerleader through it all. You've always seen the best in me, even when I couldn't. To my family - thank you for being my anchor, my safe haven, and the love that kept me standing through every high and low."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohan Bopanna announces retirment

At 45, Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis, leaving behind a legacy built on longevity, resilience, and unwavering passion. In 2024, he carved his name into history by becoming both the oldest Grand Slam champion and the oldest World No. 1 in doubles—a testament to his enduring excellence.

A four-time Olympian, Bopanna came heartbreakingly close to a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics alongside Sania Mirza, finishing just shy in fourth place. For over two decades, he was a pillar of the Indian Davis Cup team, embodying consistency and leadership on and off the court.

Even in retirement, Bopanna’s influence continues to shape Indian tennis. Through the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy and his partnership with UTR Pro Tennis, he remains devoted to mentoring the nation’s emerging talent, ensuring his passion for the sport resonates through future generations.