Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?

India will face South Africa in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The contest promises to deliver a new world champion for the first time in 25 years, underscoring a new era in women’s cricket. The Women in Blue enter the final full of confidence after their thrilling semifinal win over Australia at the same venue. Despite a brief rain delay early in that game, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side completed a record-breaking chase, cementing their place in history and setting the stage for a memorable finale

Weather forecast for IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Forecasts indicate that humidity will remain high throughout Sunday, with chances of a passing shower or two. However, no major interruptions are expected. Batting conditions are expected to improve as the game progresses.

By evening progesses the temperatures will drop to around 25°C, though the air will remain moist and sticky. The dew factor could play a significant role in the second innings, making the toss crucial. Teams may prefer to bowl first and chase under lights as the ball gets harder to grip for bowlers later in the game.

Will there be a reserve day for the final match?

According to section 13.6 of the tournament regulations, a reserve day has been allocated for the final. If rain interrupts play before the minimum overs are completed, the match will resume from the same point on the following day. While the ICC will aim to complete the match on Sunday itself, the reserve provision ensures a fair result without reducing overs or sharing the trophy.

History beckons for India and South Africa

With both teams seeking their first-ever Women’s World Cup crown, the final promises high drama, with weather, conditions, and nerves all likely to play their part in determining who lifts the trophy in Navi Mumbai.