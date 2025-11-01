‘Proud Moment For India’: Harmanpreet Kaur Prepares For Historic Women's World Cup Final Against South Africa

Image: BCCI WOMEN/X

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stated it was a proud moment for Indian women’s cricket ahead of their home Women’s World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Harmanpreet was in a relaxed frame of mind as she addressed the media on the eve of the World Cup final.

“It’s obviously a proud moment for Indian cricket and we have always said that whenever we enjoy the game and give our 100 percent, the result takes care of itself. We will look to enjoy the game and give our best, no matter what the situation,” she added.

When asked about her first ODI World Cup final as skipper and the emotions she was feeling, Harmanpreet did not underplay the moment. The veteran added, “It’s a great moment for me and the team and the entire country is eager to see us win the World Cup. It’s a big day and big game and at the same time we just want to be very focused and be in the moment. Not think too ahead,”.

Harmanpreet revealed the biggest motivation ahead of the game was the occasion itself and nothing else was needed when queried about the same.

“When you are at a stage like the World Cup final, you don’t need a bigger and better motivation than just the occasion itself. The entire team is absolutely charged and are giving each other a lot of wishes and prayers. It’s all about giving your best and we have been doing this since the last few years and it’s not just for this one game. It’s now about giving hundred percent and being there for the team.”

Harmanpreet Kaur on absence of Australi and England in the final

Having experienced the lows and setbacks of losing two World Cup finals in the past in ODI and T20I formats, Harmanpreet felt they new that emotion but winning a WC final is still an unknown space to be in.

“We know exactly what it feels like after losing World Cup finals but we still don’t know what it feels like after winning a World Cup final. Tomorrow will be a special game and we have worked very hard to be in this position and want to make it count,” she added.

With no Australia and England in the World Cup final for the first time ever, Harmanpreet was happy about a new World Cup winner coming to the fore.

“It’s nice that two different teams have made it to the Women’s World Cup final. Australia have dominated women’s cricket for so many years now and England have been doing the same as well, so obviously it’s more exciting that there are different teams in the final. And India reaching the final is all the more special considering we will be playing in front of our home fans,” the India skipper explained.

On a lighter note, Harmanpreet was asked about the pressure of fetching tickets for near and dear ones for the big final and she had this to say:

“Now, we have the pressure of not just winning the final but also the pressure of getting tickets. It’s a good pressure to have. Everyone is excited and want to be here tomorrow,” she added.

Harmanpreet also felt that Indian women’s cricket has grown and evolved a lot since the 2017 World Cup final loss.

“Last time when we reached the final, there was a lot of change after we came back to India after the WC. Women’s cricket has grown and improved a lot since then in India. Now, after this final, hopefully women’s cricket in India will grow more and get more viewership and grab more eyeballs,” she added.