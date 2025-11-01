₹125 Crore Jackpot: BCCI Sets Massive Reward For Harmanpreet Kaur Led Indian Team If They Lift Women’s World Cup 2025; Says Report

Image: BCCI Women/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning a historic reward for the Indian women’s cricket team if they clinch the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title. As per a PTI report, the board is considering a cash prize comparable to the ₹125 crore awarded to the Rohit Sharma-led men’s side after their T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Equal recognition and pay commitment

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, top BCCI officials are believed to be in advanced discussions. The board aims to uphold its pledge of equal recognition for men’s and women’s teams.

“The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women, and there are discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, their reward will match the men’s. But it would not be right to announce before the Cup is won,” a senior official told PTI.

The board has acknowledged the women’s achievements in the past. After India’s runner-up finish in the 2017 ODI World Cup, players were each awarded ₹50 lakh, with coaches and support staff also recognized.

If Harmanpreet Kaur and her team go one step further this time, players could reportedly receive up to ten times that amount, making it the most significant financial reward in Indian women’s cricket history.

India aims for maiden World Cup glory

India will face South Africa in the World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2. Having stunned Australia in a record-breaking semifinal, the Women in Blue will take the field buoyed by confidence, form, and fervent home support as they chase their maiden world title.