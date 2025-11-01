Sunidhi Chauhan To Perform During Women's World Cup 2025 Final At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

Image: Sunidhi Chauhan/Instagram

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa promises not just top-tier cricket but also a night of musical splendor. Indian singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan will headline the mid-innings show on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The evening will begin on a ceremonial high, as Chauhan will perform the Indian national anthem before the match, while South African artist Tarynn Bank will sing her nation’s anthem. The pre-match ceremony will set the stage for what promises to be a grand celebration of sport and culture.

Sunidhi Chauhan said,“It’s an honour to be performing at the Women’s World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I’m sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long.”

Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at Women's Cricket World Cup final

At the break, spectators will be treated to a stunning laser and drone show, accompanied by a mass-cast performance featuring over 350 artists. The visual spectacle will culminate with Chauhan delivering a dynamic medley of her most popular songs. She will be joined by 60 dancers with special effects choreographed by Sanjay Shetty.

Sunidhi Chauhan's career

Rising to fame at just 13 with Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi from the film Mast, Sunidhi Chauhan has since become one of India’s most acclaimed playback singers, selling over 50 million records worldwide. Her powerhouse vocals and stage presence have earned her numerous awards and accolades.

Beyond her singing career, Chauhan has mentored aspiring artists as a judge on The Voice India and Indian Idol, and made global waves by opening for Coldplay in New York in 2015. Her enduring influence is reflected in her four-time appearance on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. As cricket and entertainment converge at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, Chauhan’s performance is set to capture the spirit of celebration,