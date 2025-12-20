Top Seed Anvisha Ghorpade Cruises Into U-15 Pre-Quarters

Player in action at the Yonex-Sunrise Gautam Thakkar Memorial Junior State Badminton Championships |

Top seed Anvisha Ghorpade hardly broke a sweat before getting past Mitali Mahamuni 15-8, 15-6 to enter the Girls U-15 Singles pre-quarter-finals in the Yonex Sunrise Gautam Thakkar Memorial Junior Badminton State Championships, sponsored by Shyam Bhatia at the Bombay Gymkhana, here, on Thursday.

However, other matches in the Round of 32 went the distance, with Spruha Joshi having to dig deep in the decider before getting the better of Anika Taneja, 15-12, 12-15, 16-14. Poorvi Shirke also had to rally after the loss of the first game before defeating Radha Raorane 13-15, 15-13, 15-9.

Brief Score:

Boys Double U15 Round 32: Kanak Joshi/Varad Kolhapure bt Arham Bhandari/Mcdonald Colaco (2) 15-9, 15-9; Asad Mulani/Sarveshwar Bedade (3) bt Aman Anand/Jash Mehta 15-12, 11-15, 15-11, Ronit Jadhav/Yuvraj Singh bt Abhimanyu Shete/Vivaan Waingankar 15-9, 13-15, 15-11; Dhanush Shah/Rishikesh Jayasimha bt Param Rasal/Rajvibhav Ghorpade 11-15, 15-11,15-8; Liam Pais/Rhys Pais bt Krithik M/Saahit Hari 11-15, 15-8, 15-9 .

Girl’s U15 Round 32: Anvisha Ghorpade (1) bt Mitali Mahamuni 15-8, 15-6; Spruha Joshi bt Anika Taneja 15-12, 12-15, 16-14; Poorvi Shirke bt Radha Raorane 13-15, 15-13, 15-9; Shanaya Tak bt Sharvari Kamble 15-9, 11-15, 15-7; Aarna Purohit bt Mahi Churi 16-14, 13-15, 15-13; Ridhima Mhatre bt Rudra Gawde 15-11, 13-15, 15-8.