Bishops & St. Anthony's Crowned Winners Of ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament

Mumbai: Bishop's Co-ed School, Undri, Pune Boys Team A and St. Anthony's School Girls Team A were crowned winners of the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 national tournament at the University of Mumbai, Kalina, on Wednesday. Bishop's defeated Millennium National School, Boys Team A to emerge the best, while The Cathedral & John Connon School, Boys Team A bagged the third place.

In the U-14 Girls category, St. Anthony’s defeated Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School, Girls Team A. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Girls Team A, bagged the third place.

The top two boys’ and girls’ teams and one all-star team from both the boys’ and girls’ divisions advanced to the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals Tournament to be held early next year.

Sharanya Sawant from St. Anthony’s School, Team A (U14 Girls), and Aradhya Rajesh Bhavsar from The Bishop’s Co-Ed School Undri, Pune, Team A (U14 Boys) were recognised with the Skechers MVP award for their outstanding performance through the Mumbai leg of the tournament.

Amey Ajay Darwatkar from Millennium National School, Boys Team A, emerged as the Boys’ top scorer, while Dhruvi from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School Girls Team A led the Girls’ division.

Amey Ajay Darwatkar from Millennium National School, Boys Team A, also emerged as the Boys’ top 2-pointer, while Reeya Shetty from Vibgyor, High School Borivali, Team A led the Girls’ division.

The tournament is being conducted in association with ACG, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers as the official kit partner. Tour continues to Guwahati, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, New Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, and Indore.

Results

U14 Boys

Winners: The Bishop’s Co-Ed School Undri, Pune, Boys Team A

1st Runner-Up: Millennium National School, Boys Team A

2nd Runner-Up: The Cathedral & John Connon School, Boys Team A

U14 Girls

Winners: St. Anthony’s School, Girls Team A

1st Runner-Up: Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School, Girls Team A

2nd Runner-Up: Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Girls Team A

All-Star Team – Boys (Mumbai):

Yash Vardhan (Gokuldham High School), Shlok Jain (The Cathedral & John Connon School), Arnav Sawant (Christ Academy), Ethan (JBCN International School)

All-Star Team – Girls (Mumbai):

Aditi Tandon (St. Mary’s School, Pune), Saisha Nayak (Lakshadham School), Dhruvi Pisal (Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School), Kushi (Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School)

Skechers MVP Award:

Sharanya Sawant – St. Anthony’s School, Team A (U14 Girls)

Aradhya Rajesh Bhavsar – The Bishop’s Co-Ed School Undri, Pune, Team A (U14 Boys)

Top Performers:

Boys’ Top Scorer: Amey Ajay Darwatkar – Millennium National School, Boys Team A

Girls’ Top Scorer: Dhruvi – Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Girls Team A

Boys’ Top 2 Pointer: Amey Ajay Darwatkar – Millennium National School

Girls’ Top 2 Pointer: Reeya Shetty – Vibgyor High School, Borivali, Team A