 IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century

Hardik Pandya batted on another gear in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The 32-year-old batted aggressively from ball 1 continuing his fine form with the bat. Pandya struck a 16-ball half-century in Ahmedabad, with 4 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Hardik Pandya batted on another gear in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The 32-year-old batted aggressively from ball 1 continuing his fine form with the bat. Pandya struck a 16-ball half-century in Ahmedabad, with 4 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease.

Fastest 50 by Indian in T20Is

12 - Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban, 2007 WC
16 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2025*
17 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede, 2025
18 - KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai, 2021
18 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Guwahati, 2022

Hardik walked into bat after the fall of captain Suryakumar Yadav in the 13th over of the innings to loud cheers in Ahmedabad. The 32-year-old started his innings with a six and never looked back. In his first 7 deliveries, Hardik hit 3 fours and 3 sixes in a stunning assault of the South African attack. Pandya continued to be on the accelerator, find the gaps with ease.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case

He eventually reached his half-century in 16 balls, earning a standing ovation from his home ground. Pandya's effort is the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is, only behind Yuvraj Singh's 12 ball effort against England in 2007. The India all-rounder had famously hit 6 sixes in that knock in Durban.

Read Also
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World...
article-image

Hardik Pandya eventually was dismissed for 63 off just 25 balls, building a stellar partnership with Tilak Varma in the middle. The duo put on 105 off just 44 balls, with Hardik being the aggressor in chief. They powered India to a score well above 200 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who are leading 2-1, put on a gigantic 231/5 batting first.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs...

Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs...

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World...

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World...

VIDEO: Umpire Rohan Pandit INJURED After Sanju Samson Shot Hits Knee During IND Vs SA 5th T20I

VIDEO: Umpire Rohan Pandit INJURED After Sanju Samson Shot Hits Knee During IND Vs SA 5th T20I

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...