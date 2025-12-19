 'Leg Behind Wicket..': Sunil Gavaskar's Reaction On Umpire Rohan Pandit's Injury During IND vs SA 5th T20I Goes Viral | Video
HomeSports

'Leg Behind Wicket..': Sunil Gavaskar's Reaction On Umpire Rohan Pandit's Injury During IND vs SA 5th T20I Goes Viral | Video

Umpire Rohan Pandit took a painful blow to his knee during the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday. A Sanju Samson shot deflected on the umpire who was wriggling in pain and was tended to by the physios. While the umpire received treatment, Sunil Gavaskar on commentary comically saying it was 'leg behind wicket'.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the Indian innings. Samson well settled drilled one down the ground with immense power. Ferreira attempted to complete the catch, but the sheer force meant that it burst out of his hand. The ball flew flat towards Rohan Pandit, who had little time to move out of the way. The ball hit him flush on the knee, causing him severe pain.

The umpire went down wriggling in pain as both Sanju and the rest of the South African checked on him. Physios from both teams arrived on the scene and tended to him. Fortunately, Pandit was able to resume after a brief delay in play.

