Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics

Hardik Pandya batted on another gear in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The 32-year-old batted aggressively from ball 1 continuing his fine form with the bat. Pandya struck a 16-ball half-century in Ahmedabad, with 4 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease. It is the second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is.

Fastest 50 by Indian in T20Is

12 - Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban, 2007 WC

16 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2025*

17 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede, 2025

18 - KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai, 2021

18 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Guwahati, 2022

Hardik walked into bat after the fall of captain Suryakumar Yadav in the 13th over of the innings to loud cheers in Ahmedabad. The 32-year-old started his innings with a six and never looked back. In his first 7 deliveries, Hardik hit 3 fours and 3 sixes in a stunning assault of the South African attack. Pandya continued to be on the accelerator, find the gaps with ease.

He eventually reached his half-century in 16 balls, earning a standing ovation from his home ground. Pandya's effort is the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is, only behind Yuvraj Singh's 12 ball effort against England in 2007. The India all-rounder had famously hit 6 sixes in that knock in Durban.

Hardik Pandya eventually was dismissed for 63 off just 25 balls, building a stellar partnership with Tilak Varma in the middle. The duo put on 105 off just 44 balls, with Hardik being the aggressor in chief. They powered India to a score well above 200 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I in Ahmedabad. The hosts, who are leading 2-1, put on a gigantic 231/5 batting first.