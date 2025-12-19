 IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World Cup Squad Selection
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World Cup Squad Selection

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World Cup Squad Selection

Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch with the bat in hand continued a day before BCCI select the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old has struggled for runs throughout the year and scored just 5 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The Indian captain's form is a huge cause of concern for the Men in Blue who will aim to defend their title at home.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch with the bat in hand continued a day before BCCI select the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old has struggled for runs throughout the year and scored just 5 in the IND vs SA 5th T20I on Friday. The Indian captain's form is a huge cause of concern for the Men in Blue who will aim to defend their title at home.

Suryakumar had established himself as the World No.1 in the format before taking over as captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement. Since then, the Mumbai star's form has nosedived making it a huge concern as India head into a home World Cup.

The Indian captain has not scored a single half-century in 2025. In 19 innings, Surya has managed just 123 runs, averaging just 8.20. In these games, SKY has just 10 sixes, signaling a clear drop in form.

The 35-year-old was frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion ending what has been a difficult year. The Indian think tank is unlikely to drop SKY on the eve of the T20 World Cup, but Surya is on thin ice as far as form is concerned.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Inaugurates Fifth Saifee Burhani Expo At Goregaon
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs SA 5th T20I Heroics
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Sessions Court Orders Brothers Be Made Co-Accused In Bogus Surety Case
Read Also
IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century
article-image

With 50 days to go for the T20 World Cup, Surya is certain to captain and play the tournament. However, had that tournament been a little away, his place would have definitely been in question. India have an embarrassment of riches waiting in the wings, and it is only fate that has Surya in the T20I scheme of plans at this point.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs...

Fastest 50 In T20Is: Hardik Pandya Second After Yuvraj Singh, Moves Ahead Of Abhishek After IND Vs...

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Goes BERSERK In Ahmedabad, Slams 16-ball Half-Century

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World...

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's LEAN PATCH Continues With Another Flop Show Before T20 World...

VIDEO: Umpire Rohan Pandit INJURED After Sanju Samson Shot Hits Knee During IND Vs SA 5th T20I

VIDEO: Umpire Rohan Pandit INJURED After Sanju Samson Shot Hits Knee During IND Vs SA 5th T20I

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...