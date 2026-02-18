 'Mumbai Madhe Rahto Marathi Tar...': Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Interaction With Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra Cast Goes Viral; VIDEO
Star Indian player Rohit Sharma met actors from Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra in Mumbai. In a viral video shared by Namrata Sambherao, Rohit spoke fluently in Marathi with the cast, joking, “Mumbai madhe rahto Marathi tar yenar,” impressing fans and earning widespread praise online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma, currently serving as the brand ambassador of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, delighted fans by meeting actors from the popular Marathi TV show Maharashtracha Chi Hasya Jatra in Mumbai. The viral video shared by actress Namrata Sambherao shows Rohit warmly interacting with Namrata, Prasad Khandekar and Onkar Raut in Marathi, endearing himself to the Marathi-speaking audience.

During the meet-and-greet, when the performers praised him and spoke in Marathi, Rohit responded in the local language, joking that since he lives in Mumbai, he should definitely speak Marathi. "Mumbai madhe rahto Marathi tar yenar" His ease with the language and friendly demeanor won praise from fans, with the clip receiving widespread admiration on social media.

Rohit had recently returned to Mumbai after attending India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo before making time for this cultural interaction. The former India captain, who has retired from Test and T20 internationals and plays only ODIs, is expected to start preparations soon for the upcoming IPL season with Mumbai Indians ahead of the tournament.

