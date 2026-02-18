'Earn The Right To Criticise': NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali Urges Fans To Back ISL Clubs |

Mumbai: NorthEast United FC head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, delivered an emotional and astute message on the eve of the club’s Indian Super League (ISL 12) opener against East Bengal FC. The Spaniard urged the fans to stand by their respective teams, keeping the larger picture in mind.

“It’s easy to criticise on social media. Buy the tickets to watch your team, be it NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC or Kerala Blasters FC, make people feel that football is important,” he said, before adding, “Rather than sitting at home and criticising, not watching the games, come to the stadiums.” Benali, 56, asked the fans to make a sacrifice that will help the clubs and Indian football overall.

“We know it is a difficult moment, but support your team. Just for that ₹100, ₹200 or ₹50 (match ticket price), it’s money. The sacrifice that you make by travelling to watch the game, be it 10, 20, 50, or 80 km, is a sacrifice. But when you make that sacrifice, you earn the right to criticise, and you can say, I helped my club,” Benali added.

Benali further expressed that the fans have every right to voice their opinion regarding the current state of Indian football, but also stressed the need for tangible support. “The national team is not doing well, because of this, that… I understand. It’s your right (to voice your opinion). Do it, but also help. ₹200 for each game. Go to the FanCode, pay ₹299 for the season pass. Buy the subscription to watch NorthEast United FC (Team Pass). That’s what we’re asking from the fans. That’s the support. That’s the help. This is where the clubs can feel that they have (supporting) hands, and not the fans who only talk,” he said.

Calling for unity during a challenging period, Benali urged supporters to stand by their clubs regardless of results.“It is not a moment to say NorthEast will not do well or go to the second division. No, it is a moment to be with everyone, regardless of the results. Be with your team, your players,” he added. “This is the real moment to be a family. This is the real moment to be an Indian football family, all together. The clubs, the players, the fans. This is the moment to show the world that even if 10 per cent of the Indian population loves football, that’s 150 million people. But let’s be together,” Benali said. The ISL 2025/26 season is currently underway, and fans can watch all the action on FanCode, with a Season Pass available for ₹299, a Team Pass available for ₹149 and a match pass available for ₹25.