Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage Sparks Real Madrid's Champions League Clash; Video

A video from the UEFA Champions League first‑leg playoff between Real Madrid and Benfica at the Estadio da Luz has gone viral after sections of the home crowd were seen making ‘monkey gestures’ towards Vinicius Junior, sparking fresh allegations of racism in European football.

The Brazilian winger scored the only goal in Real Madrid’s 1‑0 victory but the match was overshadowed by multiple unsavoury incidents. Shortly after his goal, Vinicius accused Benfica defender Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racial slur at him, saying he was called a “monkey.” The referee activated UEFA’s anti‑racism protocol, halting play for about 10 minutes while the accusation was addressed on the pitch.

Fans also reacted aggressively throughout the game, booing Vinicius whenever he touched the ball and throwing bottles and objects from the stands, with one striking him as he prepared to take a corner.

The viral footage of Benfica supporters making monkey gestures has intensified debate around racism in football, reigniting calls for stronger action from governing bodies. Critics argue such behaviour not only tarnishes the sport but also highlights ongoing struggles Black players face across European competitions.

The incident is now dominating headlines across Europe and has prompted renewed scrutiny of fan conduct and the effectiveness of anti‑racism measures in elite football.

The UEFA Champions League playoff first-leg tie between Benfica and Real Madrid on Tuesday night was overshadowed by unsavoury scenes involving supporters at the Estadio da Luz, culminating in a bottle being thrown at Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior while he prepared to take a corner kick late in the match.

Real Madrid took the lead in the match through a stunning curling strike by Vinicius in the second half. However, celebrations were cut short by controversy. Shortly after his goal, Vinicius was involved in a heated exchange with Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni, after which he approached referee Francois Letexier to allege that he had been racially insulted. UEFA’s anti-racism protocol was activated and play was halted for roughly ten minutes as discussions took place on the pitch.

When the game finally resumed, the atmosphere remained hostile. Benfica supporters repeatedly jeered Vinicius whenever he touched the ball, particularly near the corner flag, a section of the stadium where he had celebrated earlier in the match. Late in stoppage time, as Vinicius was getting ready to take a corner, a water bottle was thrown from the crowd and struck him on the arm, one of several objects hurled toward the Real Madrid players during the closing stages.

Despite the tension, Real Madrid held on to their 1-0 lead and will take that advantage into the second leg back at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the match will likely be remembered as much for the disturbances in the stands as for the action on the pitch.

UEFA may now investigate the crowd incidents, including the bottle-throwing episode, as clubs and governing bodies seek to clamp down on unsafe behaviour by supporters at high-profile matches like this one.