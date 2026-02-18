 Racism Controversy Explodes In Champions League After Vinicius Jr Reports Alleged Slur During Real Madrid vs Benfica Clash; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRacism Controversy Explodes In Champions League After Vinicius Jr Reports Alleged Slur During Real Madrid vs Benfica Clash; Video

Racism Controversy Explodes In Champions League After Vinicius Jr Reports Alleged Slur During Real Madrid vs Benfica Clash; Video

In a heated UEFA Champions League playoff at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz, Vinicius Junior scored the winner for Real Madrid CF against SL Benfica. The match was halted after he accused Gianluca Prestianni of racial abuse. Referee Francois Letexier activated FIFA’s anti-racism protocol, pausing play for about 10 minutes before Madrid secured a 1–0 victory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
X

In a highly charged UEFA Champions League first-leg playoff clash on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, the match between Real Madrid and Benfica was temporarily stopped after Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior accused a Benfica opponent of racially insulting him. The interruption came shortly after Vinicius had scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win for the Spanish club.

The Brazilian winger had given Real Madrid the lead in the second half with a superb curling strike into the top corner. Moments later, he was confronted by Benfica’s Argentine attacker Gianluca Prestianni, who approached Vinicius while covering his mouth with his shirt. Vinicius then ran to talk to French referee Francois Letexier, who immediately stopped the game and activated FIFA’s anti-racism protocol, a signal made by crossing his arms above his head, leading to a stoppage of roughly 10 to 11 minutes.

Read Also
Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In...
article-image
Read Also
Barcelona Travel To Real Sociedad Without Raphinha For La Liga 2026 Clash Tonight; Check Full Squad
article-image

According to television footage and reports, Vinicius told the referee that Prestianni had called him a “monkey,” a racist slur that has deep historical and cultural weight in sport and society. While there was no clear audio evidence to confirm exactly what Prestianni said, he had his shirt covering his mouth, several Real Madrid players close by supported Vinicius’ claim, saying they heard something “very ugly.”

During the stoppage, Vinicius appeared visibly upset and sat on the Real Madrid bench; some teammates even considered leaving the field in protest, according to reports. Kylian Mbappe and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were among those who spoke with him during the pause.

FPJ Shorts
Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Pens A Heartfelt Note For Writer, 'I Was Treated Like A Daughter'
Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Pens A Heartfelt Note For Writer, 'I Was Treated Like A Daughter'
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Hails People's Budget, Highlights 12.67% GDP Growth, Rising Per Capita Income Ahead Of 2026-27 Budget Session
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Hails People's Budget, Highlights 12.67% GDP Growth, Rising Per Capita Income Ahead Of 2026-27 Budget Session
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Announces Major Relief For Government Employees, Insurance Till Retirement In Budget Debate
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Announces Major Relief For Government Employees, Insurance Till Retirement In Budget Debate
CMAT 2026 Result Released At cmat.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard & Steps To Download
CMAT 2026 Result Released At cmat.nta.nic.in: Check Scorecard & Steps To Download

The aftermath post incident

After the restart, the incident continued to overshadow the match. Benfica fans jeered Vinicius whenever he touched the ball for the remainder of the game and even threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch in the final minutes, which the referee addressed via stadium announcements.

The fixture ultimately finished 1-0 to Real Madrid, who will take that slim advantage back to Spain for the second leg. But the incident has reignited a broader conversation about racism in football and the effectiveness of protocols aimed at protecting players from abuse on and off the pitch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Racism Controversy Explodes In Champions League After Vinicius Jr Reports Alleged Slur During Real...
Racism Controversy Explodes In Champions League After Vinicius Jr Reports Alleged Slur During Real...
Nepal Beat Scotland By 7 Wickets In ICC T20 World Cup
Nepal Beat Scotland By 7 Wickets In ICC T20 World Cup
IND VS NED Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Match Live?
IND VS NED Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Match Live?
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: 7 Teams Confirmed, Pakistan & USA Battle For Final Spot - Check Qualification...
ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: 7 Teams Confirmed, Pakistan & USA Battle For Final Spot - Check Qualification...
Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? Australia's Group Stage Exit In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sparks...
Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? Australia's Group Stage Exit In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sparks...