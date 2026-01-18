 Barcelona Travel To Real Sociedad Without Raphinha For La Liga 2026 Clash Tonight; Check Full Squad
The Brazilian winger picked up a knock and coach Hansi Flick confirmed during his pre-match press talk that the injury was minor but enough to keep him out of the trip to San Sebastian.

Azhar Khan January 18, 2026
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick | X | Barcelona

Real Sociedad, January 18: Barcelona face a tough La Liga test tonight against Real Sociedad, but the big news before the match is that Raphinha is not included in the squad. The Brazilian winger picked up a knock and coach Hansi Flick confirmed during his pre-match press talk that the injury was minor but enough to keep him out of the trip to San Sebastian.

With the league returning right after Barcelona's wins in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, the focus now shifts to how the team will manage without one of its key forwards.

Raphinha Ruled Out

Raphinha did not travel with the team on Sunday. Flick explained that the player felt discomfort and the club decided not to take any risks. It is unclear when the winger will return, but the decision is seen as precautionary.

Barcelona Squad

Flick has named 21 players for tonight's match against Real Sociedad. The squad includes the return of Frenkie de Jong, who missed the midweek Copa del Rey game due to suspension.

Squad: Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Ferran, Pedri, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Joan García, Rashford, Fermín, M. Casado, Gerard Martin, Roony, Olmo, F. de Jong, Bernal, Kounde, Eric, Szczesny.

Match Details

The match kicks off at 9:00pm local time (Tonight 1.30 AM in India). The league resumes after Barcelona's trophy success earlier this week and the team now aims to continue momentum in San Sebastian.

Fans unable to watch the game live will still be able to follow updates, build-up and post-match reactions through second-screen coverage on club platforms and official channels.

