Girona FC vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster La Liga Encounter In India

Indian football fans are gearing up for an exciting Catalan derby as Girona FC host arch-rivals FC Barcelona in a crucial LaLiga 2025-26 fixture on February 17.

The match will be played at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, where Girona will look to capitalize on home advantage against the Spanish giants. Barcelona, meanwhile, are focused on maintaining momentum in the title race as the season enters a decisive phase.

Barcelona head into the fixture as favourites given their squad depth and attacking firepower. However, Girona have emerged as a competitive side in recent seasons and have proven capable of troubling top teams, especially at home.

With valuable league points at stake, the Catalan derby promises intensity, tactical battles, and plenty of drama, making it a must-watch encounter for Indian football fans staying up late to follow the action.

Kick-Off Time in India

The Girona vs Barcelona clash is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on February 17 (late night of February 16 in India).

Where to Watch Girona vs Barcelona in India

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the match on FanCode. The game will be available through a match pass or subscription on the platform. As of now, there is no confirmed live television broadcast in India, making digital streaming the primary viewing option for supporters.