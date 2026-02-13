 La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Knee Concerns Raise Doubts For Real Madrid's Match Against Real Sociedad
Real Madrid’s La Liga preparations for Real Sociedad have been unsettled as Kylian Mbappe missed training for a second consecutive day due to persistent left‑knee problems. The 27-year-old worked individually in the gym at Valdebebas, managing discomfort from a knee issue that first emerged late last year, raising doubts over his match readiness.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: Kylian Mbappe/Instagram

Real Madrid’s preparations for their La Liga showdown with Real Sociedad have been disrupted by a fresh injury scare to superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, who missed training for a second straight day due to ongoing knee problems.

The 27‑year‑old has not participated in first‑team sessions at the club’s Valdebebas training ground, instead working individually in the gym as he battles discomfort in his previously troubled left knee, a persistent issue that first flared up late last year.

Mbappe’s absence from group drills just 48 hours before Saturday’s match has raised serious concerns over his availability against Real Sociedad at the Real Madrid CF’s home ground. While club medics have yet to disclose an official diagnosis this week, reports suggest the discomfort may be a recurrence of the left‑knee sprain that sidelined him late in 2025.

Mbappe’s fitness woes mark another setback for Real Madrid, who have also seen other key players miss training recently, compounding challenges during a pivotal stage of both their domestic and European campaigns.

