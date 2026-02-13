La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Knee Concerns Raise Doubts For Real Madrid's Match Against Real Sociedad

Image: Kylian Mbappe/Instagram

Real Madrid’s preparations for their La Liga showdown with Real Sociedad have been disrupted by a fresh injury scare to superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, who missed training for a second straight day due to ongoing knee problems.

The 27‑year‑old has not participated in first‑team sessions at the club’s Valdebebas training ground, instead working individually in the gym as he battles discomfort in his previously troubled left knee, a persistent issue that first flared up late last year.

Read Also Video Shows Bernabeu Crowd Whistle Real Madrid Stars In First La Liga Match Since Xabi Alonso...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mbappe’s absence from group drills just 48 hours before Saturday’s match has raised serious concerns over his availability against Real Sociedad at the Real Madrid CF’s home ground. While club medics have yet to disclose an official diagnosis this week, reports suggest the discomfort may be a recurrence of the left‑knee sprain that sidelined him late in 2025.

Mbappe’s fitness woes mark another setback for Real Madrid, who have also seen other key players miss training recently, compounding challenges during a pivotal stage of both their domestic and European campaigns.