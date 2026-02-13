 'Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya': Netizens React As Zimbabwe Stuns Australia By 23 Runs In Thrilling T20 World Cup Upset
'Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya': Netizens React As Zimbabwe Stuns Australia By 23 Runs In Thrilling T20 World Cup Upset

The Zimbabwe national cricket team stunned the Australia national cricket team with a 23-run victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo. The upset sparked massive social media reactions, with one user declaring, “Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya,” while others praised Zimbabwe’s fearless, statement-making performance on the global stage.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Zimbabwe national cricket team pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, defeating the mighty Australia national cricket team by 23 runs in a thrilling encounter at Colombo. The result not only stunned cricket fans but also sent social media into overdrive.

Batting first, Zimbabwe delivered a composed and confident performance, posting an impressive 169/2 in their 20 overs. The star of the show was Brian Bennett, who smashed a fluent 64 to anchor the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking. His knock provided the perfect platform for a late flourish, setting Australia a challenging target.

In response, Australia faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 146. Regular wickets derailed their chase, and despite brief resistance in the middle order, they never truly regained control. Zimbabwe’s bowlers maintained discipline in the death overs to seal a famous victory.

Social media platforms lit up moments after the final wicket fell. One user wrote, “Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya,” suggesting Australia’s dominance may be waning. Others hailed Zimbabwe’s fearless approach, calling it a statement win on the global stage.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The upset has added fresh excitement to the tournament, proving once again that in T20 cricket, no team can be taken lightly.

