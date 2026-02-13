'Is BCCI Not Enforcing Its Rule?': Netizens Ask After Hardik Pandya Seen Roaming Around With GF Mahieka Sharma In Team Hotel Amid T20 World Cup

A video showing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya walking inside the team hotel with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma has triggered debate on social media, with several users questioning whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is enforcing its own policy on player conduct during tournaments.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clip, shared by an X user, claims that under BCCI’s revised guidelines, players are not allowed to keep wives or girlfriends inside the team hotel or bio-bubble during smaller tournaments. If they wish to stay with family or partners, they must arrange separate accommodation at their own expense and cannot bring them into restricted areas. The video appears to show Pandya moving around what looks like a hotel premises with Sharma.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post prompted mixed reactions online. While some users raised concerns about possible rule violations, others urged critics to focus on the cricketer’s performance. “We need Hardik Pandya performing at max ability against Pakistan. Let him do whatever it takes,” one user wrote. Another speculated that Sharma may have only visited briefly before shifting to another hotel. A third dismissed the controversy altogether, arguing that the player’s form should matter more than his personal life.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The discussion also revived criticism of India’s broader sporting culture, with one commenter claiming excessive attention is given to cricket while other sports remain under-promoted.

Notably, the BCCI reportedly tightened restrictions on family presence during tours following India’s disappointing Test results last year, including a 0-3 home defeat to New Zealand and a 1-3 series loss in Australia. The decision was taken during a review meeting in Mumbai attended by senior board officials and team leadership.

Adding to the buzz, Sharma recently posted a photo of Pandya holding a bouquet of roses, captioning it, “Made it to Delhi in time. Man of the match of my life!!” Pandya reshared the post, writing, “Valentine and my baby’s birthday week starts.”