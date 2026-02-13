 Kerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SN-40 on Friday, February 13, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SN-40 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, February 13, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SN-40 for Friday, 13-2-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

FPJ Shorts
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating Allegation
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
Microsoft's AI Chief Warns 12-18 Months To Mass Automation: Lawyers, Accountants Face 'Structural Displacement'
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Heading For A Strictly Decent Start
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends Tomorrow At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

(Common to all series)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SN-40: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: February 11, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-39 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 13, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SN 40 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During...
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Know How Cricketer Contracted Stomach Infection & His Diet During...
'Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya': Netizens React As Zimbabwe Stuns Australia By 23 Runs In Thrilling T20...
'Inka Downfall Chalu Hogaya': Netizens React As Zimbabwe Stuns Australia By 23 Runs In Thrilling T20...
'Is BCCI Not Enforcing Its Rule?': Netizens Ask After Hardik Pandya Seen Roaming Around With GF...
'Is BCCI Not Enforcing Its Rule?': Netizens Ask After Hardik Pandya Seen Roaming Around With GF...
ZIM vs AUS: Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset Over Australia In Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash...
ZIM vs AUS: Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset Over Australia In Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash...