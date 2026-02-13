'Kitna Cutiepie, Aye Cutie!': Viral VIDEO Shows Abhishek Sharma 'Harassed' By Female Fans At Arun Jaitley Stadium During IND Vs NAM Clash

Abhishek Sharma | (Image Credits: X)

New Delhi, February 13: A video has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is being called out by female fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi during the India vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Thursday. The video has gone viral on social media and the internet users are claiming that the cricketer is being harassed by the female fans present at the stadium.

'Harassment'

The viral video is being shared on social media with the caption, "HARASSMENT OF ABHISHEK SHARMA During the India vs Namibia match, Abhishek was openly harassed by a fan — and shockingly, no one stepped in to stop it. Now pause and think: if Abhishek were a female cricketer and the fan were a man, the outrage would be instant."

Viral Video

The viral video shows that the woman is filming Abhishek Sharma while he is walking outside the boundary line, likely ahead of the match and calling out the cricketer from the stands. The woman can be heard in the video shouting his name loudly and trying to grab his attention.

The woman shouted, Abhishek! Abhi... Haye kitna cutiepie... Cutie... Kinna Sohna Munda Hai re!" However, Abhishek Sharma ignored them and walked away from them.

Abhishek Sharma's Health

Abhishek Sharma is going through severe stomach infection due to which he missed the game against Namibia. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav also stated that he is doubtful for the high-intensity game against Pakistan as he might take one or two more games to recover from his illness.

The internet users are reacting to the viral video and claiming that the issue needs to be addressed as Abhishek Sharma is harassed by his female fans wherever he goes.

Netizens REACT

An internet user said, "Really this is a harrasment and no one is talking about it, it's happening everywhere he goes , it needs to stop now." Another said, "Now a days people, especially losing their dignity and behaving very cheap and covering it as women equality and bullshit, have some decency guys, he is representing india, give some respect, don't harass like this."

A user also said, "If Abhishek Sharma was a girl and the harasser was a boy, he would have taken legal action by now. How it's the opposite here so no one cares."