 Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNagaland State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Horizon Sambad Night Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Representational Image

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Horizon Night Lottery at 8 PM will be announced today, February 13, 2026. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Here is the winners list from the Nagaland State Dear Horizon Friday Night Weekly Lottery held on February 13, 2026:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
SC Urges AR Rahman To Acknowledge Dagar Tradition In The Veera Raja Veera Case
SC Urges AR Rahman To Acknowledge Dagar Tradition In The Veera Raja Veera Case
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Brace For Spin Test Against Pakistan After Gerhard Erasmus Exposes Batting Woes
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Brace For Spin Test Against Pakistan After Gerhard Erasmus Exposes Batting Woes
Mumbai Air Pollution: IIT Bombay Study Reveals Excess Mucus May Increase Lung Damage In Smog-Hit Cities
Mumbai Air Pollution: IIT Bombay Study Reveals Excess Mucus May Increase Lung Damage In Smog-Hit Cities
'Should Carry Coffin': AIADMK Takes Dig At TVK Chief Vijay After Man Dies At His Rally In Tamil Nadu's Salem
'Should Carry Coffin': AIADMK Takes Dig At TVK Chief Vijay After Man Dies At His Rally In Tamil Nadu's Salem

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Brace For Spin Test Against Pakistan After Gerhard Erasmus...
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Brace For Spin Test Against Pakistan After Gerhard Erasmus...
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Ascend International Win U-10 Division 2 Title,...
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: Ascend International Win U-10 Division 2 Title,...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 13, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
'Kitna Cutiepie, Aye Cutie!': Viral VIDEO Shows Abhishek Sharma 'Harassed' By Female Fans At Arun...
'Kitna Cutiepie, Aye Cutie!': Viral VIDEO Shows Abhishek Sharma 'Harassed' By Female Fans At Arun...