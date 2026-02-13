'India Won World Cup': Virender Sehwag Shares Interesting Fact After Zimbabwe Hands Australia Their Biggest Upset In ICC T20 WC26

Virender Sehwag Shares Interesting Fact After Zimbabwe Hands Australia Their Biggest Upset Of ICC T20 WC26 | Instagram

New Delhi, February 13: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has shared a statistics which every Indian fan would want it to get real with their fingers crossed. Sehwag shared the data after Zimbabwe beat Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. As per the stats shared by Sehwag, whenever Zimbabwe has defeated Australia in a World Cup, India has lifted the trophy and the record is not new but goes back to 1983.

India's Luck Charm

Virender Sehwag shared a post on his official Instagram account and said that the Indian Cricket Team and the fans owe them dinner on their fabulous victory against Australia. He also said that the Zimbabwe team is India's luck charm which has struck again. He shared the data from three previous World Cup tournaments where Zimbabwe has beaten Australia and India has lifted the trophy.

History

He said that Zimbabwe beat Australia in the 1983 World Cup and India won the World Cup under the captaincy of former great Kapil Dev. Zimbabwe defeated Australia in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and India won the World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after beating Pakistan in the final.

Zimbabwe Beats Australia Again

Now, Zimbabwe has defeated Australia once again in a World Cup tournament and he said that the luck charm has stuck and India is likely to win lift the trophy again, proving the data to be true for the third time in the World Cup.

Virender Sehwag's Social Media Post:

ZIMBABWE BEATS AUSTRALIA! Giant-killing at best. Dear Zimbabwe,

You know what you just did? 😂

1983: You beat Australia → We won World Cup 🏆

2007: You beat Australia → We won World Cup 🏆

2026: You beat Australia → We owe you dinner! 🍽️

Our lucky charm strikes again!

Other Barriers

Team India has entered the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the defending champions and no defending champion has ever won the T20 World Cup tournament. Another record which India will have to break is that no host nation has ever won the World Cup and India is a co-host in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, the form in which the Indian Cricket Team has entered the World Cup shows that they are the clear favourites to lift the trophy.