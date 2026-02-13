Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Palash Muchhal In Defamation Case, Restrains Vidnyan Mane From Making Statements

The Bombay High Court issues an interim order barring alleged defamatory remarks against composer Palash Muchhal | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Bombay High Court has granted ad-interim relief to music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal in his defamation suit against actor-producer Vidnyan Mane.

Justice Milind Jadhav, on February 11, restrained Mane from making or repeating statements that the court found prima facie defamatory.

The order was passed while hearing an application filed by Muchhal in his civil suit seeking damages and a permanent injunction over interviews in which Mane allegedly made insinuations about the composer and his family. The disputed remarks were circulated through media interviews and later amplified on social media.

Court observations

Muchhal approached the court after learning of interviews aired in January 2026 in which Mane allegedly referred to a personal incident and a commercial dispute between them.

His advocates Siddhesh Bhole, Ashwin Pimpale, Shreyash Mithare and Pankaj Das submitted that the excerpts contained “false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations” intended to malign the plaintiff’s reputation.

After reviewing the transcripts, the court observed that certain remarks were “prima facie insinuating and per se defamatory”, particularly references directed at Muchhal’s family. The judge noted that the precursor incident cited in the interview appeared unrelated to the commercial dispute and did not justify the nature of the statements.

“On going through the same, and references made therein, an arguable case has been made out… Defendant No.1 (Mane) is restrained from making any further references and insinuations of the kind and nature attacking the Plaintiff and his mother which are made in the said interviews which are prima facie defamatory,” the court noted.

Ad-interim relief granted

Granting ad-interim relief, the court ordered that the defendants be barred from “repeating or airing or re-airing or publishing republishing” the impugned statements or any similar defamatory remarks pending further hearing.

The court has issued notice to the defendants and directed them to file their replies within two weeks.

Also Watch:

The dispute gained public attention after Mane accused Muchhal of financial wrongdoing and made claims relating to his personal life, including his called-off wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Muchhal has denied the allegations and filed a Rs 10 crore defamation claim.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/