Palash Muchhal Granted Interim Relief By Bombay HC In ₹10 Crore Defamation Case, Vidnyan Mane Barred From Making Defamatory Statements

Palash Muchhal defamation case |

A legal battle has been ongoing between Palash Muchhal and Vidnyan Mane. Amid Rs. 40 lakh cheating allegations, Vidnyan made statements regarding Palash and Smriti’s canceled wedding, prompting Palash to file a defamation case against him. The Bombay High Court has now granted interim relief, prohibiting Vidnyan from making further statements or publishing any controversial content about Palash and Smriti's canceled wedding.

Palash's lawyer, Shreyansh R. Mithare, confirmed to HT the recent developments in the defamation case. The next hearing is now scheduled for March 11, 2026. Until then, the Bombay High Court has directed Vidnyan not to make any statements that could harm Palash's reputation.

Read Also Palash Muchhal DELETES Smriti Mandhana's Posts From Instagram 2 Months After Calling Off Wedding

Vidnyan made serious allegations against Palash, which prompted the music composer to file the defamation case. Vidnyan, who claimed to be a guest at Palash and Smriti's wedding, alleged that Palash cheated on the Indian cricketer and was caught red-handed with another woman. According to the report, he stated, "I was at the wedding celebrations when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers (sic)."

Following the accusations, Palash took to Instagram to announce the legal action he is taking against Vidnyan. He filed a Rs. 10 crore defamation case, calling Vidnyan's claims "false" and "highly defamatory." In his post, Palash also accused Vidnyan of attempting to malign his reputation and character with these allegations.

Vidnyan is said to be Smriti's childhood friend and was introduced to Palash by her father in December 2023. He also alleged that he gave Palash Rs. 40 lakh for a film that never got completed and that he never received his money back. Vidnyan further claimed that Palash’s alleged misconduct and broken commitments prompted him to speak out publicly, exposing the matter to the media.