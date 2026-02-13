 'Ganeshji Ki Photo Ke Aage Yeh Sab': Udit Narayan Seen Enjoying & Drinking Amid First Wife's Uterus Removal Without Consent Allegations- Watch Video
'Ganeshji Ki Photo Ke Aage Yeh Sab': Udit Narayan Seen Enjoying & Drinking Amid First Wife's Uterus Removal Without Consent Allegations- Watch Video

Udit Narayan was seen partying amid his first wife Ranjana's allegations of uterus removal without consent. She has accused him and his brothers of abuse and criminal conspiracy, claiming he failed to deliver what he promised.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
Udit Narayan Viral Video |

Famed singer Udit Narayan is facing serious allegations from his first wife, Ranjana, who claims her uterus was removed without her consent. Amid the controversy, the singer was seen drinking and enjoying himself at Abhijeet Bhattacharya's birthday. A video of the celebration, uploaded by Abhijeet's son Jay Bhattacharya with the caption "Dads birthday," shows Abhijeet jamming with Udit and music composer Jatin Pandit.

In the viral video, viewers could see Udit singing, "Pehla nashaa, pehla khumaar." Abhijeet is seen standing beside him, vibing to the song along with everyone else. As the video went viral, the comment section was flooded with reactions like, "Ganeshji ki photo keh aageh yeh saab?" referring to a Lord Ganesh photo visible in the backdrop.

The video surfaced shortly after Ranjana’s accusations against Udit. She claims to be 61 years old and hails from Bihar’s Supaul district. She stated that she was married to Udit on December 7, 1984. Later, in 1985, Udit moved to Mumbai to pursue his career and married another woman, Deepa Narayan.

According to the formal complaint lodged by Ranjana on Tuesday, she accused Udit and his two brothers, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, of criminal conspiracy. She alleged that in 1996, they had her uterus removed under the pretext of medical treatment. The operation reportedly took place in Delhi without her consent or knowledge, and she only discovered it later during a subsequent health check-up.

Udit Narayan's First Wife Accused Singer Of Abuse

"I deserve justice," said Udit's first wife, Ranjana. She stated in her complaint that she visited Udit and Deepa in 2006, but they allegedly abused her and did not allow her to enter their house. She also claimed that her in-laws in Nepal insulted her, forcing her to live with her parents. Ranjana approached the family court in Supaul and the Women’s Commission, where Udit reportedly agreed to a compromise. However, he allegedly failed to honor his commitments and provide any support.

