 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Netflix Offers ₹60 Crore For Marriage Video; Couple REJECTS—Report
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, engaged in October 2025, may wed on February 26. Reports claim Netflix offered Rs 60 crore for exclusive streaming rights to their wedding, but the couple reportedly declined. Sources say they are being cautious, following past controversies surrounding celebrity wedding footage, like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rs 25 crore Netflix deal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda |

Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of Tollywood's most adored couples, who got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence in the presence of close friends and family, are all set to become Mr and Mrs soon. While an official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest the duo might tie the knot on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda To Sell Wedding Video To OTT Platform?

Amid the wedding buzz, recent report by Telugu media portal Vedi..VediGa claimed that Netflix offered the couple a whopping Rs 60 crore for exclusive streaming rights, giving fans a chance to witness their big fat wedding at a luxurious destination. However, the couple reportedly declined the proposal.

The report further adds that they are being extra cautious, particularly after past legal controversies involving celebrity wedding footage.

article-image

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Wedding Reports

Amid the wedding reports, recently, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While interacting with the paparazzi, a camera person asked Rashmika, "Hume invite nahi kar rahe aap?" She seemingly blushed and acted as if she had no idea what the paparazzo was hinting at, replying with a laugh, "Kis baat ke liye?"

When he insisted that she knew exactly what he meant, the actress quickly changed the topic, adding, "Film release abhi toh…kuch karna padega."

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2020, in Chennai. The two sold their wedding film rights to Netflix for a whopping Rs 25 crore.

article-image

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating since starring together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), but they never officially confirmed their relationship, despite being spotted vacationing together and appearing in public.

