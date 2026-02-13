 'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite Their Religious Differences
Entertainment

In a heartfelt moment on The 50, Arbaaz Patel proposed to Nikki Tamboli, leaving her in tears as she reciprocated his love. Despite coming from different religions and facing her father's disapproval, Nikki expressed gratitude and shared the unscripted, emotional moment with her fans on social media.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Arbaaz Patel proposes to Nikki Tamboli |

The 50's Nikki Tamboli and her boyfriend Arbaaz Patel have been in love for over one and a half years probably. In the upcoming episode, Arbaaz will be seen going down on one knee and proposing to his better. "Colors ne hi mujhe kisi ne impress kiya tha..." said Arbaaz as he proposed to Nikki on The 50 show. Addressing that they have never proposed each other and how Nikki has always complained about the same.

This turned Nikki emotional and she had tears in her eyes. Arbaaz then took Nikki on the stage as the other contestants cheered at the background. Arbaaz then went on one knee and confessed his love for Nikki, saying, "I love you so much. I love you Nikki." Later, Nikki too went on her knees and reciprocated the same.

Nikki shared the clip on her social media, writing, "Life didn’t slow down... but in that one moment, my heart did." She went on to describe the moment as completely unscripted. Referring to herself and her boyfriend as "two souls standing in the chaos," she said they have consciously and consistently chosen each other. Expressing her gratitude, Nikki thanked Arbaaz for his love and support. Urging fans to tune in to The 50, she added, "Watch this beautiful chapter unfold tonight on #The50."

article-image

As Arbaaz proposed to Nikki on The 50, she revealed that she had been waiting for that moment. Nikki also admitted that she had fears because they come from different religions. She further shared that they have been together for 1.5 years, but her father has not accepted their relationship. She said, "My father is not accepting it and I have gone against my father. Kyunki meri maa ne mujhe sikhaya hai that you should not sacrifice your love for anyone (sic)."

The 50's new episodes air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

