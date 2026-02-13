'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite Their Religious Differences

Arbaaz Patel proposes to Nikki Tamboli |

The 50's Nikki Tamboli and her boyfriend Arbaaz Patel have been in love for over one and a half years probably. In the upcoming episode, Arbaaz will be seen going down on one knee and proposing to his better. "Colors ne hi mujhe kisi ne impress kiya tha..." said Arbaaz as he proposed to Nikki on The 50 show. Addressing that they have never proposed each other and how Nikki has always complained about the same.

This turned Nikki emotional and she had tears in her eyes. Arbaaz then took Nikki on the stage as the other contestants cheered at the background. Arbaaz then went on one knee and confessed his love for Nikki, saying, "I love you so much. I love you Nikki." Later, Nikki too went on her knees and reciprocated the same.

Life didn’t slow down…

but in that one moment, my heart did.

No script.

No strategy.

Just two souls standing still in the middle of chaos.

With him by my side,

I was reminded that love isn’t loud —

it’s steady, it’s choosing each other every single day. 💫

Grateful for moments… pic.twitter.com/Ck2l23eXut — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) February 13, 2026

Nikki shared the clip on her social media, writing, "Life didn’t slow down... but in that one moment, my heart did." She went on to describe the moment as completely unscripted. Referring to herself and her boyfriend as "two souls standing in the chaos," she said they have consciously and consistently chosen each other. Expressing her gratitude, Nikki thanked Arbaaz for his love and support. Urging fans to tune in to The 50, she added, "Watch this beautiful chapter unfold tonight on #The50."

As Arbaaz proposed to Nikki on The 50, she revealed that she had been waiting for that moment. Nikki also admitted that she had fears because they come from different religions. She further shared that they have been together for 1.5 years, but her father has not accepted their relationship. She said, "My father is not accepting it and I have gone against my father. Kyunki meri maa ne mujhe sikhaya hai that you should not sacrifice your love for anyone (sic)."

The 50's new episodes air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.