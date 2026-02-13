 Mumbai Real Estate News: Abhishek Bachchan Sells Duplex Apartment In Mahalaxmi For ₹14.5 Crore
Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Bachchan completes the high-value sale of his luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai’s prime Mahalaxmi neighbourhood | Instagram

Mumbai, Feb 13: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Mahalaxmi area for Rs 14.5 crore, property registration documents accessed through Zapkey show.

Transaction details

The duplex, located on the 40th and 41st floors of Tower 4 (Strata) in the Planet Godrej residential complex, was sold to Rishi Mandawat, a partner at Bain Capital Private Equity, and Smita Mehta. The transaction was registered on February 12, 2026.

Property specifications

The duplex apartment has a total carpet area of 2,249 sq ft and was transacted at a rate of Rs 64,473 per sq ft. The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The buyer paid stamp duty of Rs 89.76 lakh.

Planet Godrej is a premium residential development located in Mahalaxmi, a central Mumbai micro-market that has seen significant luxury residential activity in recent years.

