 Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A Low Opening
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A Low Opening

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A Low Opening

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Ya Main has hit the big screens. The film stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, and it has received mostly positive reviews. But the movie is clearly heading for a very low start.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | YouTube

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Ya Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, has hit the big screens. The film's trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and even the songs received a decent response. The movie is getting mostly positive reviews, but it is going to take a very low opening at the box office.

As per the early estimate, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 40-50 lakh on its first day, which is a very low amount. Even if we consider the clash with O'Romeo, an opening of around Rs. 1 crore and more would have surely been a better number.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

According to some reports, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore, so an opening of around Rs. 40-50 lakh will be disappointing. The film needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect at least a decent amount during its first weekend.

FPJ Shorts
'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite Their Religious Differences
'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite Their Religious Differences
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A Low Opening
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A Low Opening
Quad Nations Launch $6 Million AI Initiative To Modernise Agriculture Across US, India, Japan, Australia
Quad Nations Launch $6 Million AI Initiative To Modernise Agriculture Across US, India, Japan, Australia
Who Was Suraj? Maharashtra Man Died In Vijay's Rally
Who Was Suraj? Maharashtra Man Died In Vijay's Rally
Read Also
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat...
article-image

Tu Yaa Main Review

Bejoy Nambiar's directorial has received majorly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"

Read Also
'Dramatic' Karan Johar Reviews Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main: 'Film Made Me Take...
article-image

Tu Yaa Main Vs O'Romeo

Well, clearly, at least on the first day, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo will collect more than Tu Yaa Main. However, it was expected that both movies would take a better opening.

Even O'Romeo, for now, is heading for a strictly decent opening. So, let's wait and watch whether both movie will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite...
'My Father Is Not Accepting It': Nikki Tamboli Says Yes To Arbaaz Patel's Proposal On The 50 Despite...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A...
A Beautiful Breakup Review: Thaksh, Matylda Bajer Starrer Is A Tale Of Love, Closure & The Ghosts...
A Beautiful Breakup Review: Thaksh, Matylda Bajer Starrer Is A Tale Of Love, Closure & The Ghosts...
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Unverified Reports...': Hrithik Roshan Denies Being Approached To Replace Ranveer Singh In Don 3
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating...
'Agar Ham Apni Par Aa Gaye Na…': Vada Pav Girl's Mystery Man Threatens Yugam Amid 5-Month Cheating...