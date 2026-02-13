Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor Starrer To Take A Low Opening

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | YouTube

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Ya Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, has hit the big screens. The film's trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and even the songs received a decent response. The movie is getting mostly positive reviews, but it is going to take a very low opening at the box office.

As per the early estimate, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 40-50 lakh on its first day, which is a very low amount. Even if we consider the clash with O'Romeo, an opening of around Rs. 1 crore and more would have surely been a better number.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

According to some reports, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore, so an opening of around Rs. 40-50 lakh will be disappointing. The film needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect at least a decent amount during its first weekend.

Tu Yaa Main Review

Bejoy Nambiar's directorial has received majorly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"

Tu Yaa Main Vs O'Romeo

Well, clearly, at least on the first day, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo will collect more than Tu Yaa Main. However, it was expected that both movies would take a better opening.

Even O'Romeo, for now, is heading for a strictly decent opening. So, let's wait and watch whether both movie will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.